Notorious Criminal Sher Khan Apprehended in Dramatic Police Standoff

Sher Khan, a 28-year-old notorious criminal wanted for 27 crimes, was arrested after a shootout in Delhi. Involved in multiple violent incidents, including a social media-viral gunfight, Khan was located following a Non-Bailable Warrant. He was found with a pistol and now faces numerous charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:18 IST
A notorious criminal known as Sher Khan, aged 28, was apprehended by the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of gunfire in the Rohini area. Khan, involved in a series of 27 heinous crimes, was wanted for multiple violent incidents.

Earlier reports indicated Khan's involvement in a viral shooting incident in Narela on December 17, 2024. This confrontation stemmed from a family feud with Javed's family, resulting in several injuries, including that of a 10-year-old child.

Following the issue of a Non-Bailable Warrant, police tracked Khan to Rohini. An attempted arrest led to a shootout when Khan resisted and fired at officers. In the aftermath of the standoff, authorities recovered a country-made pistol and arrested him. He is now facing comprehensive legal action.

