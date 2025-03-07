Left Menu

Eritrean Migrants Win Compensation: Italy's Court Rules Against Government

Italy's top appeals court has ruled that a group of Eritrean migrants are entitled to compensation from the government for being held on an Italian coast guard vessel for 10 days in 2018. The decision has sparked outrage from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reigniting the country's immigration debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's top appeals court has delivered a landmark ruling, granting compensation to a group of Eritrean migrants who were detained for 10 days on a coast guard vessel in 2018. This decision has angered right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who argued that it misuses taxpayers' money.

The case revolves around more than 150 migrants held at sea on the Diciotti vessel, as then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini refused their entry into the Sicilian port of Catania. Despite earlier court rulings against the migrants, the Court of Cassation's decision triumphs over previous verdicts.

According to the appeals court, government actions exceeding constitutional limits are subject to judicial review. This ruling underscores the tension between Meloni's hardline government and the judiciary over immigration policies, as Salvini, now deputy prime minister, remains a central figure in the ongoing national debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

