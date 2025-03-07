CCI Proposes New Ethical Investing Rules for Employees

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) unveiled draft rules targeting employee conduct, emphasizing restrictions on stock market investments. These measures are intended to preserve confidentiality and enforce high ethical standards across the organization.

The proposed norms will prohibit employees from making certain investments, except in mutual funds and non-convertible financial instruments. The restrictions also extend to investments by immediate family members of employees.

Stakeholder feedback on these draft rules, aimed at safeguarding sensitive commercial information within the CCI, is open until April 6, 2025.

