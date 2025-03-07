Left Menu

CCI Proposes New Ethical Investing Rules for Employees

The Competition Commission of India has released draft rules to regulate employee conduct, focusing on stock market investments. These rules aim to uphold confidentiality and ethics among staff. Restrictions are proposed on certain investments to ensure high ethical standards within the regulator's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:41 IST
CCI Proposes New Ethical Investing Rules for Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) unveiled draft rules targeting employee conduct, emphasizing restrictions on stock market investments. These measures are intended to preserve confidentiality and enforce high ethical standards across the organization.

The proposed norms will prohibit employees from making certain investments, except in mutual funds and non-convertible financial instruments. The restrictions also extend to investments by immediate family members of employees.

Stakeholder feedback on these draft rules, aimed at safeguarding sensitive commercial information within the CCI, is open until April 6, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025