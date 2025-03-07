UEFA Faces Legal Battle Over 2022 Champions League Final Chaos

In a significant legal development, UEFA's bid to dismiss lawsuits brought by Liverpool supporters, who allege suffering injuries during the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, has been rejected. Fans endured chaos outside Stade de France, with the match delayed over 30 minutes.

An independent review highlighted UEFA's responsibility for the near-disastrous events outside the stadium, where French police resorted to tear gas. Despite settling with some fans previously, UEFA now faces claims from around 800 others, maintaining its stance of non-liability.

Jill Paterson from law firm Leigh Day hailed the court's decision a landmark moment for Liverpool fans seeking justice. This legal battle underscores the demand for safety in football events. UEFA, initially blaming the club's fans before apologizing, has yet to respond to these proceedings.

