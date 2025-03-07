Rapid Justice: Navi Mumbai Police's 20-Hour Chargesheet Feat in Sexual Harassment Case

Navi Mumbai police demonstrated an exceptional commitment to rapid justice by filing a chargesheet in a sexual harassment case within 20 hours of the incident. Commissioner Milind Bharambe highlighted this move as a testament to the force's dedication to swiftly addressing crimes against women.

The incident unfolded when APMC police station received a complaint from a minor girl at 1:33 am on Thursday, prompting action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Vinodkumar Kedarnath Pandey, aged 34, was arrested by 3:17 pm the same day.

Senior Inspector Ajay Shinde led the meticulous investigation, ensuring all legal protocols were followed, including videography. The timely chargesheet submission coincided with International Women's Day, underscoring the city's commitment to women's safety and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)