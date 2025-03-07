Left Menu

Rapid Justice: Navi Mumbai Police's 20-Hour Chargesheet Feat in Sexual Harassment Case

Navi Mumbai police swiftly filed a chargesheet in a sexual harassment case within 20 hours of receiving a complaint. The initiative, led by Inspector Ajay Shinde, aimed to reinforce the city's commitment to addressing crimes against women promptly. The accused was arrested within hours of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:36 IST
Rapid Justice: Navi Mumbai Police's 20-Hour Chargesheet Feat in Sexual Harassment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police demonstrated an exceptional commitment to rapid justice by filing a chargesheet in a sexual harassment case within 20 hours of the incident. Commissioner Milind Bharambe highlighted this move as a testament to the force's dedication to swiftly addressing crimes against women.

The incident unfolded when APMC police station received a complaint from a minor girl at 1:33 am on Thursday, prompting action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Vinodkumar Kedarnath Pandey, aged 34, was arrested by 3:17 pm the same day.

Senior Inspector Ajay Shinde led the meticulous investigation, ensuring all legal protocols were followed, including videography. The timely chargesheet submission coincided with International Women's Day, underscoring the city's commitment to women's safety and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025