Religious Leader Faces Serious Allegations under POCSO Act
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has been charged under the POCSO Act, accused of sexual abuse by two individuals, including a minor. He claims his innocence, asserting that public opinion, his conscience, and the Supreme Court stand in his favor. The FIR arises from complaints about abuses under the guise of religious mentorship.
- Country:
- India
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a prominent religious leader, faces allegations of sexual abuse, including charges involving a minor, under the POCSO Act. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Saraswati stated he would not contest his potential arrest, claiming that public scrutiny, his own conscience, and the Supreme Court would reveal the truth.
The FIR was lodged in Prayagraj following a directive from the Special Judge (POCSO Act), with charges against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. It is alleged that the abuses took place over the past year during religious events, including the Magh Mela, and were reported by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj along with others.
Saraswati defended himself by highlighting his visibility at the Magh Mela under media and CCTV surveillance and refuted claims related to a gurukul run by him. He questioned the existence of an incriminating CD, arguing its absence from public view, and dismissed the allegations as a fabricated narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Life of Brave Firefighter
RBI Monitors Rs 590 Crore Fraud at IDFC First Bank Branch
Philippines Reaffirms Sovereignty Amid Rising Tensions in South China Sea
Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline
RBI Monitors IDFC First Bank Fraud: Rs 590 Crore Scandal