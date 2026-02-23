Religious Leader Faces Serious Allegations under POCSO Act

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a prominent religious leader, faces allegations of sexual abuse, including charges involving a minor, under the POCSO Act. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Saraswati stated he would not contest his potential arrest, claiming that public scrutiny, his own conscience, and the Supreme Court would reveal the truth.

The FIR was lodged in Prayagraj following a directive from the Special Judge (POCSO Act), with charges against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. It is alleged that the abuses took place over the past year during religious events, including the Magh Mela, and were reported by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj along with others.

Saraswati defended himself by highlighting his visibility at the Magh Mela under media and CCTV surveillance and refuted claims related to a gurukul run by him. He questioned the existence of an incriminating CD, arguing its absence from public view, and dismissed the allegations as a fabricated narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)