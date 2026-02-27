High Court Grants Interim Relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Amidst POCSO Act Allegations

The Allahabad High Court, in a significant decision, has granted interim relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, staying his arrest concerning charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court reserved its final judgement for March, as confirmed by legal representatives.

The case, initiated by complainant Ashutosh Pandey, accuses the spiritual leader of sexually exploiting two individuals, including a minor. Swami Avimukteshwaranand has strongly denied these allegations, claiming they are politically motivated and unfounded. The court has directed the submission of replies from both the state government and the complainant.

Supporters and devotees of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in Varanasi celebrated the court's interim order, expressing optimism about the eventual outcome. Meanwhile, the accused leader remains confident that truth will prevail, stating his willingness to undergo a narco test to clarify the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)