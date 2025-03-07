Nelson Mandela Bay Launches Backyard Dweller Registration Programme for RDP Housing

In a landmark move to address the housing challenges faced by backyard dwellers, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, has officially launched the Backyard Dweller Registration Programme. This initiative, unveiled in KwaLanga, Kariega, on Wednesday, is designed to prioritise backyard dwellers in the allocation of RDP houses, ensuring their inclusion in the housing delivery programme.

The initiative responds to concerns raised by backyard dwellers over their prolonged neglect in housing allocation, while illegal land occupiers were often prioritised. Mayor Lobishe emphasised that this programme is a step towards restoring dignity to individuals who have waited patiently for housing assistance.

Structured Registration and Verification Process

The registration process will be facilitated through the offices of ward councillors, ensuring accessibility for backyard dwellers across the municipality. Once registered, applicants will undergo an audit to verify their eligibility. Those who qualify will then be added to the official housing waiting list and will be informed of their application status.

To ensure the accuracy and efficiency of data collection, 200 field workers have been deployed citywide, with four assigned per ward. The registration process will commence on 6 March 2025 and run until the end of June 2025.

Commitment to Address Housing Needs

Mayor Lobishe acknowledged the patience and discipline of backyard dwellers who have refrained from land invasions, assuring them that their perseverance is now being recognised.

“The fact that you have remained in your backyard homes for years, while others have chosen to invade land, has not gone unnoticed. Now is the time to reward you. We will move swiftly to complete this registration process within three months,” she said.

She further noted that engagements with other government spheres are ongoing to secure additional funding for housing delivery, which will now explicitly include backyard dwellers.

Key Priorities in Housing Development

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Thembinkosi Mafana, highlighted that the programme aligns with the directorate’s broader housing priorities.

"We have prioritised vulnerable groups, including the elderly, women, and child-headed households. Additionally, we aim to address historical housing imbalances such as backyard dwelling, asbestos-roofed houses, and informal settlements," Mafana explained.

Hope and Relief for Backyard Dwellers

For backyard dwellers like Nosipho Jicelo, who has lived in such conditions for over 20 years, the initiative brings renewed hope.

“We have waited patiently for years, and now we are finally being considered. We hope that this programme will bring real and lasting change,” Jicelo expressed.

The initiative marks a significant step toward alleviating housing challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the municipality now focused on ensuring an equitable and efficient housing allocation process for backyard dwellers.