Cross-Border Tensions: Mizoram's Role in Myanmar Rebel Merger

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that foreign policy issues are not within the jurisdiction of state governments. This statement comes after reports emerged of a merger agreement between two Myanmarese rebel groups, in the presence of Mizoram's Chief Minister, raising questions about India's stance.

The rebel groups, the Chinland Council (CC) and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC), reportedly signed the merger agreement in Aizawl, Mizoram. The presence of Indian officials at such an event points to increased regional tensions due to the Myanmar junta's ongoing opposition.

With a 1,640-km shared border between Myanmar and Indian states like Nagaland and Manipur, ongoing unrest poses significant security concerns for New Delhi. The Indian government remains committed to advocating for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and has initiated plans to reinforce border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)