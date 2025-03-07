Left Menu

Alawite Insurgency Challenges Syria's Islamist-Led Government

Syrian security forces are grappling with a burgeoning insurgency from Alawite sect fighters, posing a significant challenge to President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Over 130 fatalities have been reported in the coastal regions. The violence raises concerns about Syria's stability and efforts to lift U.S. sanctions.

07-03-2025
Syrian security forces are engaged in an intense battle to quell an uprising led by fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, marking a considerable threat to the Islamist-led government. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports over 130 fatalities in two days, escalating tensions in the coastal regions populated heavily by the Alawite minority.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa faces mounting challenges as his administration aims to consolidate control and work toward lifting U.S. sanctions amidst ongoing security concerns, including Israel's warnings against force deployment near its borders. Demonstrations in support of the government have erupted across Damascus and other major cities, with allies like Saudi Arabia and Turkey endorsing the ruling administration.

The violence reportedly began with assaults from Assad loyalists on Thursday, leading to widespread unrest. Curfews have been implemented in coastal cities, and combing operations initiated by security forces. The unrest underscores the fragile balance in Syrian governance and the potential for further instability.

