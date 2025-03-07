Left Menu

Italy's Top Court Rules for Migrants: Government Ordered to Compensate

Italy's highest court has ruled that the government must compensate migrants stranded at sea in 2018 due to Matteo Salvini's policies. The decision has been criticized by Premier Giorgia Meloni, highlighting ongoing tensions between the judiciary and the Meloni government as it aims to reform the justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's highest appeals court has mandated that the government compensate migrants who were left stranded on a coast guard ship in 2018 as a result of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's stringent anti-migration policies.

Premier Giorgia Meloni criticized the ruling as "questionable" and "frustrating," emphasizing that it involves paying damages to migrants from taxpayer money. The Cassation court verdict, which reverses a prior decision, has ordered the Italian government to determine the compensation amount for the hardships endured during the standoff. The decision represents a continuation of the unresolved friction between the judiciary and Meloni's administration.

The case originates from a crisis in August 2018, when 190 Eritrean migrants were left on the Diciotti coast guard ship by Salvini's orders. Thirteen were disembarked due to health issues, while 177 remained aboard for an extended period. The ruling has intensified the debate over immigration policies and judicial independence in Italy.

