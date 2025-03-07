Left Menu

Empowering Women in Rural Governance: 'Asli Pradhan Kaun?' Takes Center Stage

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, aiming to eliminate the 'Sarpanch Pati' practice, launched digital content to boost genuine women leadership in rural governance. In collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF), the series 'Asli Pradhan Kaun?' highlights real-life challenges faced by women leaders and promotes their empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an endeavor to strengthen women's leadership at the grassroots, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has initiated a campaign against the 'Sarpanch Pati' practice. They have launched digital content, developed in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF), addressing issues of gender representation.

The series, set within the popular web series Panchayat's universe, debuted with 'Asli Pradhan Kaun?', showcasing the leadership abilities of women Gram Pradhans. It premiered at Vigyan Bhawan alongside the 'Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan' campaign, aimed at empowering elected female representatives.

Upcoming content will focus on Digital Intervention and Transparency and Own Source Revenue, aiming at reinforcing the Ministry's mission of facilitating authentic change and enhancing women's role in rural governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

