Deepening Crisis: Alawite Minority and Syria's Fragile Stability

Syrian security forces are grappling with a fierce insurgency from fighters associated with Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, as scores are reported dead in the coastal region. This upheaval signals the gravest test to the Islamist-led government's hold on power since Assad's ousting.

Authorities report the violence erupted when remnants loyal to Assad launched a coordinated assault. Meanwhile, unrest has undermined efforts by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to gain stability and press for the removal of U.S. sanctions amid broader security threats.

In a region heavily populated by the Alawite minority, activism and violence continue unabated, with state and international actors urging restraint. The situation casts doubts on the administration's capability to steer Syria towards unity, as it faces criticism both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)