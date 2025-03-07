Left Menu

Deepening Crisis: Alawite Minority and Syria's Fragile Stability

Syrian security forces struggle against an insurgency linked to Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, marking a significant challenge to the Islamist-led government. Over 130 deaths are reported in two days of violence in the Alawite-dominated coastal region. The unrest threatens the stability of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:12 IST
Deepening Crisis: Alawite Minority and Syria's Fragile Stability

Syrian security forces are grappling with a fierce insurgency from fighters associated with Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, as scores are reported dead in the coastal region. This upheaval signals the gravest test to the Islamist-led government's hold on power since Assad's ousting.

Authorities report the violence erupted when remnants loyal to Assad launched a coordinated assault. Meanwhile, unrest has undermined efforts by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to gain stability and press for the removal of U.S. sanctions amid broader security threats.

In a region heavily populated by the Alawite minority, activism and violence continue unabated, with state and international actors urging restraint. The situation casts doubts on the administration's capability to steer Syria towards unity, as it faces criticism both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025