Rescue Mission Intensifies in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

In a bid to intensify rescue operations inside the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana, cadaver dogs identified two spots potentially indicating human presence. These Belgian Malinois breed dogs from Kerala's police team are trained to detect human bodies even from significant depths, and they have been instrumental in guiding rescue personnel.

Since the tunnel's collapse on February 22, eight individuals have been trapped inside, prompting a multifaceted rescue effort. Teams from the state-run Singareni Collieries Ltd, armed forces, and NDRF are working tirelessly, now aided by a robotics team to navigate challenging conditions, including boulders and water seepage.

The operation is being overseen by State Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, with active contributions from scientific agencies like the National Centre for Seismology, focusing on seismic studies. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has endorsed using robotics to avoid risks to rescue personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)