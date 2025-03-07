Left Menu

Rescue Mission Intensifies in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel

Cadaver dogs have identified two potential human presence spots in the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana. Rescue operations, ongoing since February 22, are being enhanced with the involvement of advanced robotics and expert teams. Eight individuals remain trapped, prompting a coordinated effort by multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:22 IST
Rescue Mission Intensifies in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to intensify rescue operations inside the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana, cadaver dogs identified two spots potentially indicating human presence. These Belgian Malinois breed dogs from Kerala's police team are trained to detect human bodies even from significant depths, and they have been instrumental in guiding rescue personnel.

Since the tunnel's collapse on February 22, eight individuals have been trapped inside, prompting a multifaceted rescue effort. Teams from the state-run Singareni Collieries Ltd, armed forces, and NDRF are working tirelessly, now aided by a robotics team to navigate challenging conditions, including boulders and water seepage.

The operation is being overseen by State Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, with active contributions from scientific agencies like the National Centre for Seismology, focusing on seismic studies. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has endorsed using robotics to avoid risks to rescue personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025