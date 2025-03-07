Mauritius Welcomes Modi: Deepening Ties for Growth and Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Mauritius on March 11 and 12, where he will participate as the chief guest in the nation's national day celebrations, marking a significant diplomatic gesture.

During this visit, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are slated for exchange, reaffirming the robust bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius. This visit underscores both countries' commitment to enhancing relations across various sectors.

The Indian Navy will participate alongside Indian defense forces, symbolizing unity and strength in maritime cooperation. Modi's schedule includes key meetings with Mauritian leadership and community engagements, highlighting the cultural and historical ties binding the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)