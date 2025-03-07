Uttarakhand High Court Deliberates on Banbhoolpura Riot Bail Pleas

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to submit its objections regarding bail applications filed by individuals accused in the February 2024 Banbhoolpura riots.

This direction emerged during the bail hearing of Abdul Moeed, who provided evidence of his alleged absence from the riot scene.

A division bench led by Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit instructed the state to respond to Moeed's plea and similar submissions from other accused individuals as the unrest is linked to the demolition of an unauthorized religious site.

(With inputs from agencies.)