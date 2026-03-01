Left Menu

Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots

The CPI(M) commemorates the legacy of Ehsan and Zakia Jafri, victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Ehsan was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre, while Zakia pursued a relentless quest for justice. Their stories remain powerful reminders of the tragic costs of communal violence and the enduring fight for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:23 IST
Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) paid tribute to former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who lost his life in the Gulbarg Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The CPI(M) also celebrated the memory of Jafri's widow, Zakia, who became a symbol of resilience after surviving the violent attack.

Ehsan Jafri and 68 others were brutally murdered in one of the darkest episodes in modern Indian history, cementing the Gulbarg Society atrocity as a harrowing example of communal hatred. The CPI(M) condemned the violence as an indictment of divisive and hate-driven politics.

Zakia Jafri's relentless legal battle for justice over two decades stands testament to her courage and determination. Her unwavering fight for the victims of the massacre continues to inspire those advocating for democracy and human dignity against the forces of division and hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

 United States
2
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
3
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026