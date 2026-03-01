Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots

On Saturday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) paid tribute to former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who lost his life in the Gulbarg Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The CPI(M) also celebrated the memory of Jafri's widow, Zakia, who became a symbol of resilience after surviving the violent attack.

Ehsan Jafri and 68 others were brutally murdered in one of the darkest episodes in modern Indian history, cementing the Gulbarg Society atrocity as a harrowing example of communal hatred. The CPI(M) condemned the violence as an indictment of divisive and hate-driven politics.

Zakia Jafri's relentless legal battle for justice over two decades stands testament to her courage and determination. Her unwavering fight for the victims of the massacre continues to inspire those advocating for democracy and human dignity against the forces of division and hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)