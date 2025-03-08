Escalating Violence in South Sudan: UN Helicopter Attacked Amidst Fragile Peace

A United Nations helicopter on an evacuation mission in South Sudan was attacked on Friday, resulting in the death of a crew member and injuries to two others, according to the UN mission in the country. The incident occurred in the Nasir area of Upper Nile state as violence continues to escalate.

The helicopter was under fire while evacuating government troops, as stated by UNMISS. Several soldiers, including commanding officer Gen. Majur Dak, were killed. President Salva Kiir called for calm, asserting the government's commitment to peace, amid recent attacks by the armed White Army, suspected to be aligned with Vice President Riek Machar.

The fragile 2018 peace deal between Kiir and Machar is at risk, with political strife deepening as Kiir takes actions seen as violation by Machar's faction. International pressures mount as South Sudan struggles with unfulfilled reforms and postponed elections, threatening hopes of long-term stability.

