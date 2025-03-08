Left Menu

Escalating Violence in South Sudan: UN Helicopter Attacked Amidst Fragile Peace

A UN helicopter evacuation mission in South Sudan was attacked, resulting in casualties, amid increasing tension between the country's leaders. The incident threatens the 2018 peace deal between President Kiir and Vice President Machar, exacerbating political rivalry and ethnic divisions in the fragile nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:10 IST
Escalating Violence in South Sudan: UN Helicopter Attacked Amidst Fragile Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

A United Nations helicopter on an evacuation mission in South Sudan was attacked on Friday, resulting in the death of a crew member and injuries to two others, according to the UN mission in the country. The incident occurred in the Nasir area of Upper Nile state as violence continues to escalate.

The helicopter was under fire while evacuating government troops, as stated by UNMISS. Several soldiers, including commanding officer Gen. Majur Dak, were killed. President Salva Kiir called for calm, asserting the government's commitment to peace, amid recent attacks by the armed White Army, suspected to be aligned with Vice President Riek Machar.

The fragile 2018 peace deal between Kiir and Machar is at risk, with political strife deepening as Kiir takes actions seen as violation by Machar's faction. International pressures mount as South Sudan struggles with unfulfilled reforms and postponed elections, threatening hopes of long-term stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025