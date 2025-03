Poland's Military Mobilization: Preparing for Potential Threats

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has unveiled a strategy aimed at countering potential security threats by initiating military training for every adult male. This initiative responds to mounting concerns over regional stability, particularly following Russian military actions in Ukraine.

In a significant address to Poland's parliament, Tusk spoke about expanding the nation's military capacity to include a half-million-strong army, composed largely of reservists. This measure reflects anxiety about the war in Ukraine and its implications for surrounding nations, including Poland.

Alongside military preparations, there's a legislative push to mandate a minimum defense spending of 4% of GDP, ensuring robust national defense amidst wavering international affiliations, particularly those involving the US and NATO commitments.

