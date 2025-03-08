Lebanon's $11 Billion Recovery: Echoes of Conflict and Restoration
Lebanon faces an $11 billion reconstruction and recovery cost following a 14-month conflict with Israel-Hezbollah, as reported by the World Bank. Reconstruction primarily requires public and private financing for infrastructure, housing, commerce, industry, and tourism sectors. The war significantly contracted Lebanon’s GDP, estimated to decline by 7.1% for 2024.
- Lebanon
Lebanon confronts an arduous path to recovery with an estimated $11 billion needed for reconstruction post the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah conflict, per a World Bank assessment.
This comprehensive report underscores the financial needs across ten sectors, highlighting the essential role of public and private financing.
Despite a ceasefire, tensions persist, evidenced by unauthorized Israeli military actions in Lebanese territory, prompting concerns over national sovereignty.
