Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Missing Tanur Girls Found in Maharashtra

Two schoolgirls from Tanur went missing but were traced and found in Maharashtra by police. A youth named Rahim Aslam has been detained in connection with the case. Following legal procedures, the girls will be returned to their families. The reason for their travel remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:29 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Missing Tanur Girls Found in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two schoolgirls, who vanished from Tanur days ago, have been located in Maharashtra, police confirmed on Saturday. A youth identified as Rahim Aslam, a suspect in the case, was detained upon returning from Mumbai.

The police are set to interrogate Aslam to determine his involvement. The girls, discovered near Lonavala, will undergo legal formalities before being reunited with their families. A Kerala police team, including female officers, has been tasked with bringing them back home safely.

While their motivation to travel remains a mystery, it surfaced that they visited a hair salon in Panvel. Both were supposed to appear for an exam on Wednesday but went missing instead, causing their teachers to alert their families, prompting a police complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025