Mystery Unfolds: Missing Tanur Girls Found in Maharashtra
Two schoolgirls from Tanur went missing but were traced and found in Maharashtra by police. A youth named Rahim Aslam has been detained in connection with the case. Following legal procedures, the girls will be returned to their families. The reason for their travel remains unclear.
- Country:
- India
Two schoolgirls, who vanished from Tanur days ago, have been located in Maharashtra, police confirmed on Saturday. A youth identified as Rahim Aslam, a suspect in the case, was detained upon returning from Mumbai.
The police are set to interrogate Aslam to determine his involvement. The girls, discovered near Lonavala, will undergo legal formalities before being reunited with their families. A Kerala police team, including female officers, has been tasked with bringing them back home safely.
While their motivation to travel remains a mystery, it surfaced that they visited a hair salon in Panvel. Both were supposed to appear for an exam on Wednesday but went missing instead, causing their teachers to alert their families, prompting a police complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
