Left Menu

Trailblazing Women in Command: All-Female Security Team Protects MP Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's security was solely managed by an all-women team on International Women's Day. The team managed all arrangements, drove the vehicles, and ensured security, showcasing the capabilities of women in such roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:10 IST
Trailblazing Women in Command: All-Female Security Team Protects MP Chief Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An all-women security team marked International Women's Day by taking charge of the safety arrangements for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday, a significant display of women's capabilities.

Officials from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that female officials were responsible for coordinating Yadav's convoy operations, including driving the vehicles and providing security. Notably, a woman police inspector was appointed to drive the chief minister's car, while the entire convoy was operated by women drivers.

Under-secretary Shrilekha Shrotriya served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the chief minister, emphasizing women's leadership roles. Meanwhile, Bindu Sunil and Sonia Parihar fulfilled press duties, highlighting women's diverse capabilities in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025