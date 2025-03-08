Trailblazing Women in Command: All-Female Security Team Protects MP Chief Minister
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's security was solely managed by an all-women team on International Women's Day. The team managed all arrangements, drove the vehicles, and ensured security, showcasing the capabilities of women in such roles.
- Country:
- India
An all-women security team marked International Women's Day by taking charge of the safety arrangements for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday, a significant display of women's capabilities.
Officials from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that female officials were responsible for coordinating Yadav's convoy operations, including driving the vehicles and providing security. Notably, a woman police inspector was appointed to drive the chief minister's car, while the entire convoy was operated by women drivers.
Under-secretary Shrilekha Shrotriya served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the chief minister, emphasizing women's leadership roles. Meanwhile, Bindu Sunil and Sonia Parihar fulfilled press duties, highlighting women's diverse capabilities in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Women Achievers to Take Over Modi's Social Media for International Women's Day
Empowering Women: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
PM Modi to attend Lakhpati Didi event in Navsari on International Women's Day
Honoring 'Nari Shakti': Governor Bose's Tribute on International Women's Day