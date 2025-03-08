Trailblazing Women in Command: All-Female Security Team Protects MP Chief Minister

An all-women security team marked International Women's Day by taking charge of the safety arrangements for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday, a significant display of women's capabilities.

Officials from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that female officials were responsible for coordinating Yadav's convoy operations, including driving the vehicles and providing security. Notably, a woman police inspector was appointed to drive the chief minister's car, while the entire convoy was operated by women drivers.

Under-secretary Shrilekha Shrotriya served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the chief minister, emphasizing women's leadership roles. Meanwhile, Bindu Sunil and Sonia Parihar fulfilled press duties, highlighting women's diverse capabilities in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)