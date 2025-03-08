NZ Infrastructure Summit to Showcase Potential to Global Investors Managing $6 Trillion

New Zealand is set to take center stage at next week’s Infrastructure Investment Summit, where it will present its ambitious infrastructure pipeline and high-growth sectors to global investment leaders managing approximately $6 trillion in assets, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has announced.

“The Summit is a key opportunity to attract significant international investment into the infrastructure projects that will drive New Zealand’s economic growth, create jobs, and elevate the standard of living for Kiwi families,” said Mr. Bishop.

Global Interest in New Zealand’s Investment Potential

The Summit will welcome some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and leading banks, all keen to explore the opportunities that New Zealand has to offer. Delegates from the construction and engineering industries will also be in attendance, reflecting the breadth of interest in New Zealand’s infrastructure landscape.

“The fact that these global players are coming here underscores New Zealand’s strong reputation as an attractive and stable destination for investment,” Mr. Bishop added.

Showcasing New Zealand’s Infrastructure and Growth Sectors

Over the two-day event, government ministers will highlight a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects spanning transport, healthcare, education, judicial facilities, and the resources sector. Additionally, iwi representatives will present the strength of the Māori economy and its investment opportunities to international investors.

The Summit will also spotlight four high-growth sectors driving innovation and economic expansion:

Aquaculture – Expanding sustainable seafood production and advancing research and technology.

– Expanding sustainable seafood production and advancing research and technology. Renewable Energy – Leveraging New Zealand’s natural resources for clean and sustainable power solutions.

– Leveraging New Zealand’s natural resources for clean and sustainable power solutions. Clean Technology – Driving advancements in green energy, waste reduction, and sustainable practices.

– Driving advancements in green energy, waste reduction, and sustainable practices. Advanced Transportation & Space Industry – Showcasing developments in electric aviation, high-speed rail, and space technology.

A Government Committed to Economic Growth

The New Zealand Government is actively working to create a regulatory environment that welcomes international capital and accelerates project development. Recent initiatives include foreign investment law reforms, adjustments to immigration settings, and the launch of a Fast Track Approvals regime to streamline major projects.

“This Government is serious about unlocking New Zealand’s economic potential, and the Infrastructure Investment Summit is a crucial step toward securing the partnerships that will drive prosperity for future generations,” Mr. Bishop concluded.

With world-class investment opportunities on the table, New Zealand is ready to reinforce its position as a premier destination for global capital and infrastructure development.