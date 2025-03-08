Tragic Assassination Rocks NTPC as Deputy Manager Shot in Cold Blood

An NTPC official, 42-year-old Kumar Gaurav, was shot dead by two assailants on motorcycles in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. According to police, the incident occurred near Fatah More around 9:30 AM, as they intercepted and fired at his vehicle.

Police have detained six individuals for interrogation in connection with the murder. Gaurav was serving as the deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines project. Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh, confirmed an investigation is underway.

The driver of Gaurav's car was found missing after the incident. A special investigation team, led by Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar, has been deployed to probe the case, with an ongoing search operation for those involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)