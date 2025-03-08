Tragic Assassination Rocks NTPC as Deputy Manager Shot in Cold Blood
A NTPC official, Kumar Gaurav, was shot dead by two gunmen in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Six people are detained for questioning. The incident occurred as Gaurav was heading to the coal mine site. Police set up a special team to investigate and search for the culprits is underway.
- Country:
- India
An NTPC official, 42-year-old Kumar Gaurav, was shot dead by two assailants on motorcycles in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. According to police, the incident occurred near Fatah More around 9:30 AM, as they intercepted and fired at his vehicle.
Police have detained six individuals for interrogation in connection with the murder. Gaurav was serving as the deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines project. Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh, confirmed an investigation is underway.
The driver of Gaurav's car was found missing after the incident. A special investigation team, led by Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar, has been deployed to probe the case, with an ongoing search operation for those involved in the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
