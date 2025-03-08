Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest in Cow Slaughter Case

Ashraf, accused in a cow slaughter case, was apprehended after an encounter with police in Jarwal Road. He was shot in the leg when he attempted to flee. The case arose when cattle remains were discovered in local fields, sparking a police investigation. Ashraf is now hospitalized under custody.

Bahraich | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:56 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested Ashraf, an alleged accused in a cow slaughter case, following an encounter in the Jarwal Road area on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that Ashraf suffered a gunshot wound to his leg as he attempted to flee from the scene. He is currently receiving medical care at the district hospital.

The case came to light after cattle remains were discovered in the fields near Harchanda village, prompting an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation by the crime branch and local police resulted in Ashraf's apprehension at 4 am, where he allegedly fired at officers before being subdued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

