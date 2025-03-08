Uttar Pradesh Revolutionizes Worker Welfare with Indus Action Partnership

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has partnered with Indus Action to overhaul social security delivery for millions of construction and unorganised workers across the state. Announced in Lucknow, the MoU aims to harness digital technology over the next three years, signalling a notable advancement in digital governance and social protection.

The partnership will see Indus Action facilitating the modernization of the state's worker welfare system. The focus is on service enhancements via the Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW) Board and the Unorganised Workers (UoW) Social Security Board. These improvements are expected to streamline and simplify access to benefits for workers and their families.

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a national model for worker benefit distribution, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, as explained by Shri Anil Rajbhar, the state's Labour and Employment Minister. The initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision, seeking to improve accessibility and create a comprehensive social security net for workers.

