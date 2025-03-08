Punjab Police Foils Major Terrorist Plot: Arrests 10 TTP Members

In a decisive move to secure the region, Punjab's police have dismantled a major terrorist plot by apprehending 10 suspected members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), local authorities reported on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) led a series of 73 intelligence-based operations across Punjab, capturing notorious TTP operatives Riaz and Rashid in Khushab and Rawalpindi with a cache of explosives.

Law enforcement efforts have intensified following recent attacks on security forces, resulting in the seizure of dangerous weapons and literature intended for acts of terror in Lahore. The investigation continues as authorities press charges against the arrested individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)