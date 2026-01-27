Foiled Terror Plot: Gujarat ATS Nabs 'Lone Wolf' Influenced by Extremist Ideologies

In a swift move, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) successfully foiled a terror conspiracy targeting individuals in Uttar Pradesh, arresting one person on Tuesday. Officials report that the alleged 'lone wolf,' Faizan Shaikh, had been indoctrinated by extremist ideologies linked to banned groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Shaikh, a 22-year-old tailor from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Navsari, Gujarat, where he was apprehended. The ATS disclosed that Shaikh was orchestrating plans for high-profile murders across Uttar Pradesh, armed with a pistol and ammunition, motivated by perceived insults towards Prophet Mohammed.

The investigation revealed a deeper conspiracy, involving plans for armed rebellion and incendiary acts aimed at inciting terror and destabilizing peace. Materials seized include objectionable literature, incitement videos, and maps suggesting support for organizations like Al Qaeda. Authorities are pursuing further inquiries into this grave matter.

