New Appointments in Calcutta High Court Boost Legal Roster

Three advocates, Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, and Om Narayan Rai, have been appointed as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court. These appointments are typically for two years before potential elevation to permanent judges, according to the law ministry's recent announcement.

In a significant development for the Calcutta High Court, three advocates have been appointed as additional judges, enhancing the legal apparatus. The law ministry has named Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, and Om Narayan Rai in these roles.

According to the ministry's statement, these additional judges will serve for a period of two years. Typically, after this duration, they may be elevated to the position of permanent judges, following a well-established tradition in the judicial system.

Such appointments are crucial for maintaining the smooth and efficient operation of the court, ensuring that the justice system works effectively to serve the public.

