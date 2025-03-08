New Appointments in Calcutta High Court Boost Legal Roster

In a significant development for the Calcutta High Court, three advocates have been appointed as additional judges, enhancing the legal apparatus. The law ministry has named Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, and Om Narayan Rai in these roles.

According to the ministry's statement, these additional judges will serve for a period of two years. Typically, after this duration, they may be elevated to the position of permanent judges, following a well-established tradition in the judicial system.

Such appointments are crucial for maintaining the smooth and efficient operation of the court, ensuring that the justice system works effectively to serve the public.

