Tragedy Under the Stars: Horrific Attack Near Hampi

An Israeli tourist and a local homestay operator were allegedly gang-raped during a stargazing outing near Hampi, Karnataka, according to local police reports. The tragic incident led to one fatality among the victims' male companions.

As per the complaint, the assault happened Thursday night by the Tungabhadra Canal, where three unidentified men demanded money from the group. Tensions escalated, resulting in violence, theft, and a deadly attack.

The police have recorded a case under severe charges, including gang rape and attempted murder, and are diligently pursuing the suspects, expressed senior officials, with six teams deployed to apprehend the accused soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)