Indigenous Incarceration In Canada: A Complex Challenge

Marvin Starblanket, an Indigenous former inmate, navigates life under strict Correctional Service Canada rules, highlighting the larger issue of Indigenous overrepresentation in Canada's criminal justice system. As the system struggles with systemic racism, Indigenous inmates face challenges during and after imprisonment, calling for reforms and better support mechanisms.

08-03-2025
In Canada, the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in prisons remains a pressing issue, evidenced by the life of Marvin Starblanket.

Even after release, Indigenous individuals like Starblanket face stringent regulations under Correctional Service Canada, impacting their everyday freedoms and opportunities, while systemic issues persist.

Amidst calls for reform, advocates push for better risk assessments and tailored support to enable successful reintegration and reduce Indigenous incarceration rates.

