Bihar Unites Against Child Marriage: A Comprehensive Statewide Initiative

The Bihar government has formed a state-level 'task force' to combat child marriage, a serious issue with a 40.8% rate among minors. Strategies include strict law enforcement, empowering girls through education, and community awareness. Initiatives like 'Child Marriage Protection Officers' and cash incentives aim to eradicate the practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move to tackle the pervasive issue of child marriage, the Bihar government has instituted a state-level 'task force' spearheaded by the chief secretary. This task force aims to oversee actions taken by authorities to curb and eliminate child marriages across the state.

According to the most recent National Family Health Survey, Bihar holds a concerning position with the second-highest rate of child marriages in India, trailing only West Bengal. Nearly 40.8% of women are married before the age of 18, yet merely 19 cases were filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act between 2020 and 2024.

The government has rolled out a multifaceted strategy encompassing strict law enforcement, female empowerment through educational opportunities, and awareness programs like JEEViKA. The introduction of a distinct cadre of 'Child Marriage Protection Officers' exemplifies the comprehensive approach to eradicating this practice while simultaneously promoting women's roles in governance through reserved job positions.

