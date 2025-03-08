Left Menu

European Support for Arab-Backed Gaza Reconstruction Plan

European foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Britain endorse an Arab-backed $53 billion plan for Gaza's reconstruction. This initiative aims to improve living conditions while preventing Palestinian displacement. The plan, proposed by Egypt, was recently dismissed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:41 IST
In a united front, foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Britain have expressed their support for an Arab-backed plan focused on reconstructing Gaza.

The initiative, valued at $53 billion, is designed to significantly enhance the living conditions of Palestinians in the enclave without necessitating their displacement.

Despite receiving backing from Arab leaders, the plan has faced rejection from U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting international differences in approaches to resolving issues in Gaza.

