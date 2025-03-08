European Support for Arab-Backed Gaza Reconstruction Plan

In a united front, foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Britain have expressed their support for an Arab-backed plan focused on reconstructing Gaza.

The initiative, valued at $53 billion, is designed to significantly enhance the living conditions of Palestinians in the enclave without necessitating their displacement.

Despite receiving backing from Arab leaders, the plan has faced rejection from U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting international differences in approaches to resolving issues in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)