Syria's Coastal Turmoil: Alawite Massacres Ignite Sectarian Tensions

The coastal region of Syria is witnessing a surge in violence, with over 340 lives lost, including women and children of the Alawite minority, in a wave of attacks attributed to the new Islamist rulers' crackdown efforts. The attacks mark some of the worst violence in recent years amid Syria's lengthy civil conflict.

Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights highlighted the massacre's scale, taking place in Jableh, Baniyas, and surrounding Alawite heartlands. The Islamist authority is targeting an insurgency linked to ex-president Bashar al-Assad. Despite pledging to maintain moral standards, reports of execution-style killings have emerged, pointing to governance challenges.

With violence persisting, many Alawite and Christian residents are fleeing, with hundreds finding refuge at the Russian military base in Hmeimim, Latakia. Despite government efforts to restore order, the security situation remains precarious, with looting and violence reportedly unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)