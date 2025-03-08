Syria's Coastal Turmoil: Alawite Massacres Ignite Sectarian Tensions
Recent violence in Syria's coastal region has led to the deaths of over 340 civilians, including many Alawites, as Islamist rulers attempt to quell insurgencies linked to the former regime. The severity of the attacks raises concerns about governing inclusivity in the war-torn nation.
The coastal region of Syria is witnessing a surge in violence, with over 340 lives lost, including women and children of the Alawite minority, in a wave of attacks attributed to the new Islamist rulers' crackdown efforts. The attacks mark some of the worst violence in recent years amid Syria's lengthy civil conflict.
Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights highlighted the massacre's scale, taking place in Jableh, Baniyas, and surrounding Alawite heartlands. The Islamist authority is targeting an insurgency linked to ex-president Bashar al-Assad. Despite pledging to maintain moral standards, reports of execution-style killings have emerged, pointing to governance challenges.
With violence persisting, many Alawite and Christian residents are fleeing, with hundreds finding refuge at the Russian military base in Hmeimim, Latakia. Despite government efforts to restore order, the security situation remains precarious, with looting and violence reportedly unabated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
