Fraudulent Faith Healing Exposed: Arrests in Nepal

Authorities in Nepal have arrested seven people, including an Indian national, on allegations of defrauding individuals under the pretense of faith healing. This incident unfolded in the Kailali district, marked by the deceptive activities connected to the Anugrah Nepali Church in Tikapur.

The suspects, led by coordinator Karan BK, were accused of amassing over NPR 600,000 during prayer sessions held on March 5 and 6, where they claimed to have cured diseases through divine intervention. Officials identified one arrest, Bajinder Singh, who allegedly conducted exorcism rituals to address disabilities.

Police confirmed the return of funds to approximately two dozen victims, yet emphasized that numerous others are still awaiting reimbursements. Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Raja Budhathoki assured continued efforts to ensure restitution for all affected parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)