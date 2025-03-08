Left Menu

Frustration Fuels Vandalism: Alleged Stone-Pelting at DIG Office

A youth named Vishnu was arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the DIG office in Kalamassery. He was under the influence and frustrated after being redirected to a local police station for his complaint. His actions resulted in damage to the office's name board, prompting a case registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth has been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the DIG office in Kalamassery, police announced. Identified as Vishnu from Mukkom, Kozhikode, he was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.

Officials stated Vishnu initially arrived at the DIG office to file a complaint about his missing mobile phone early on Saturday. However, he was redirected to the local police station.

Frustration led him to return and target the office with stones, damaging its name board. Authorities detained him on the spot but could not immediately question him due to his intoxicated state. A case has been registered against him for vandalizing public property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

