Frustration Fuels Vandalism: Alleged Stone-Pelting at DIG Office

A youth has been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the DIG office in Kalamassery, police announced. Identified as Vishnu from Mukkom, Kozhikode, he was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.

Officials stated Vishnu initially arrived at the DIG office to file a complaint about his missing mobile phone early on Saturday. However, he was redirected to the local police station.

Frustration led him to return and target the office with stones, damaging its name board. Authorities detained him on the spot but could not immediately question him due to his intoxicated state. A case has been registered against him for vandalizing public property.

(With inputs from agencies.)