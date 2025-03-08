Federal Court Clash: Unions vs. Government Over Data Access

In a significant legal development, labour unions are demanding federal intervention to halt data access by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The unions filed for emergency relief, fearing the potential misuse of sensitive Social Security data.

Filed in Maryland federal court, the unions, backed by Democracy Forward, aim to stop DOGE from accessing vast data reserves maintained by the Social Security Administration (SSA). An affidavit by Tiffany Flick, a former SSA official, warns of the security threats posed by DOGE's disregard for privacy systems.

DOGE's expansive data access demand includes codes and entire datasets, reportedly with little transparency on its intentions, raising alarms about privacy infringements. Concerns have also been voiced over potential agency layoffs and office closures, fueling uncertainty among Social Security beneficiaries.

