Pro-Palestinian Graffiti Hits Trump's Scottish Resort Amid Controversy

Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti. The protest was claimed by Palestine Action in response to Trump's controversial remarks about Gaza. Police Scotland is investigating the incident, which included damaged greens and insulting slogans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:12 IST
Amid a backdrop of political tension, Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland became a canvas for pro-Palestinian graffiti, with messages like 'Free Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' prominently displayed. The action, claimed by Palestine Action, also left parts of the course damaged, including dug-up greens.

The protest comes in the wake of Trump's contentious statement pledging that the United States would take control of Gaza and resettle its population, drawing severe backlash from the Arab world. In response, the activist group took to social media to voice their defiance, challenging Trump's geopolitical maneuvers by targeting his property.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway following the early morning vandal incident, as tensions escalate across different regions, mirrored by a separate protest involving a Palestinian flag hoisted atop the Big Ben tower in London.

