Reckless Shooting Shakes Eastern Toronto Pub

A dozen individuals sustained injuries during a shocking shooting incident at an eastern Toronto pub, where three men entered and opened fire without provocation.

Toronto Police Superintendent Paul MacIntyre reported that emergency services were alerted by numerous 911 calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday, when gunmen entered the Piper Arms and began a random shooting spree.

Police identified one man with an assault rifle while another two carried handguns, all firing indiscriminately at patrons. Miraculously, the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with six wounded by gunfire and others by broken glass. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, and one suspect was last seen fleeing in a silver car. The investigation continues amid heightened security and community tension.

