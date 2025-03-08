Left Menu

Reckless Shooting Shakes Eastern Toronto Pub

A shooting at an eastern Toronto pub left a dozen people injured after three men entered and fired randomly. Despite the chaos, there were no fatalities. Six victims sustained gunshot wounds, while others were injured by broken glass. The suspects remain at large as an investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:25 IST
A dozen individuals sustained injuries during a shocking shooting incident at an eastern Toronto pub, where three men entered and opened fire without provocation.

Toronto Police Superintendent Paul MacIntyre reported that emergency services were alerted by numerous 911 calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday, when gunmen entered the Piper Arms and began a random shooting spree.

Police identified one man with an assault rifle while another two carried handguns, all firing indiscriminately at patrons. Miraculously, the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with six wounded by gunfire and others by broken glass. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, and one suspect was last seen fleeing in a silver car. The investigation continues amid heightened security and community tension.

