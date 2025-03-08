Left Menu

India Strengthens UK Ties with New Consulate in Manchester

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated India's new Consulate General in Manchester, highlighting its significance for the growing diaspora and future Indo-UK relations, including the Free Trade Agreement. The event coincided with International Women's Day, marking Vishakha Yaduvanshi's appointment as the Consul General.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:40 IST
India Strengthens UK Ties with New Consulate in Manchester
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar officially opened the new Consulate General of India in Manchester on Saturday, underscoring its importance for the expanding diaspora and the strategic Indo-UK partnership, which includes talks on a Free Trade Agreement. The inauguration symbolizes a future of stronger bilateral ties.

Vishakha Yaduvanshi assumes the role of India's newest Consul General in Manchester on International Women's Day, signifying the government's commitment to women's issues. The celebration continued with a reception at Old Trafford, hosting the Lancashire Cricket Club's women's team before their Bengaluru tour.

Jaishankar was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Foreign Office Minister Catherine West, emphasizing the longstanding India-UK connections. The inauguration of consulates in Manchester and Belfast concludes Jaishankar's tour of the UK and Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025