India Strengthens UK Ties with New Consulate in Manchester
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated India's new Consulate General in Manchester, highlighting its significance for the growing diaspora and future Indo-UK relations, including the Free Trade Agreement. The event coincided with International Women's Day, marking Vishakha Yaduvanshi's appointment as the Consul General.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar officially opened the new Consulate General of India in Manchester on Saturday, underscoring its importance for the expanding diaspora and the strategic Indo-UK partnership, which includes talks on a Free Trade Agreement. The inauguration symbolizes a future of stronger bilateral ties.
Vishakha Yaduvanshi assumes the role of India's newest Consul General in Manchester on International Women's Day, signifying the government's commitment to women's issues. The celebration continued with a reception at Old Trafford, hosting the Lancashire Cricket Club's women's team before their Bengaluru tour.
Jaishankar was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Foreign Office Minister Catherine West, emphasizing the longstanding India-UK connections. The inauguration of consulates in Manchester and Belfast concludes Jaishankar's tour of the UK and Ireland.
