Tragic End: Newly-Wed Couple's Alleged Suicide Shakes Kushinagar

In Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed couple allegedly committed suicide after a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Moti Chhapra village. The couple, identified as Ajit Kumar and Sangeeta Devi, were found hanging in separate rooms. Police have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:05 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, where a newly-wed couple allegedly took their own lives, a police official reported.

The dreadful event occurred in Moti Chhapra village within the Nebua Naurangia police jurisdiction, as the couple allegedly hung themselves following a domestic dispute, authorities added.

The deceased, identified as Ajit Kumar, 25, and his wife Sangeeta Devi, 22, had been married for only six months. Police arrived at the scene for investigation and transferred the bodies to conduct an autopsy, according to Circle Officer Umesh Chandra Bhatt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

