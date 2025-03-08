US Issues Urgent Travel Advisory: Pakistan Border Areas
The US has released a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid areas near the India-Pakistan border and the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to high risks of terrorism and potential armed conflict. Violent incidents remain frequent, with terrorists targeting various civilian and government areas.
The US has issued a stern travel advisory warning against visiting areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control. The advisory, announced by the US State Department on Friday, is a response to escalating threats from terrorism and potential armed conflict in these locations.
The advisory specifically cautions Americans against traveling to the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). These regions have been plagued by terrorist activities, resulting in numerous casualties and frequent small-scale attacks.
Pakistan's security environment remains volatile, with violent extremist groups plotting attacks against civilians, military, and police targets. Key areas such as transportation hubs, markets, and government facilities are often targeted with little warning, making travel in these regions highly perilous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
