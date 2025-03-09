Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Jewellery Scam Busted in Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended three members of the 'gaddi gang' for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of her jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh. The gang convinced her to exchange her jewellery for counterfeit currency. An extensive CCTV analysis led to their capture, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:00 IST
Three alleged members of the 'gaddi gang' have been arrested by Delhi Police for defrauding an elderly woman, stealing jewellery valued at Rs 4 lakh. The police revealed that the group used fake currency to trick the woman into parting with her valuable ornaments.

According to official sources, the incident took place on February 19 when the woman was approached in a marketplace. Based on her complaint, an FIR was filed, and police promptly began investigations.

By analyzing footage from over 100 CCTV cameras along a 10 km stretch, authorities were able to track and apprehend the suspects from separate locations. Currently, police are questioning them to uncover their potential involvement in other similar scams.

