Police Crackdown: Jewellery Scam Busted in Delhi

Three alleged members of the 'gaddi gang' have been arrested by Delhi Police for defrauding an elderly woman, stealing jewellery valued at Rs 4 lakh. The police revealed that the group used fake currency to trick the woman into parting with her valuable ornaments.

According to official sources, the incident took place on February 19 when the woman was approached in a marketplace. Based on her complaint, an FIR was filed, and police promptly began investigations.

By analyzing footage from over 100 CCTV cameras along a 10 km stretch, authorities were able to track and apprehend the suspects from separate locations. Currently, police are questioning them to uncover their potential involvement in other similar scams.

