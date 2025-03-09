Call for Unity Amid Syrian Coastal Violence

Amid escalating violence in Syria's coastal areas, interim leader Ahmed Sharaa has called for peace and the preservation of national unity. His message came after hundreds were killed in the worst community violence since the downfall of Bashar al Assad.

Sharaa, speaking from his childhood neighborhood of Mazzah in Damascus, urged for coexistence as clashes raged between the forces tied to the new Islamist rule and fighters from Assad's Alawite sect. He assured the nation that Syria possesses the resilience needed to survive these challenges.

The conflict, which involved attacks by former army personnel loyal to Assad, spiraled into revenge killings. Armed supporters of Syria's new leaders surged into coastal regions, leading to one of the most intense episodes of violence in the civil conflict's 13-year history.

