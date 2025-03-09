Left Menu

Call for Unity Amid Syrian Coastal Violence

Syrian interim president Ahmed Sharaa has urged for peace and national unity following significant violence in coastal regions that resulted in hundreds of casualties. Clashes erupted between forces of the new Islamist government and supporters of Assad's sect, marking severe unrest in the 13-year-old civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating violence in Syria's coastal areas, interim leader Ahmed Sharaa has called for peace and the preservation of national unity. His message came after hundreds were killed in the worst community violence since the downfall of Bashar al Assad.

Sharaa, speaking from his childhood neighborhood of Mazzah in Damascus, urged for coexistence as clashes raged between the forces tied to the new Islamist rule and fighters from Assad's Alawite sect. He assured the nation that Syria possesses the resilience needed to survive these challenges.

The conflict, which involved attacks by former army personnel loyal to Assad, spiraled into revenge killings. Armed supporters of Syria's new leaders surged into coastal regions, leading to one of the most intense episodes of violence in the civil conflict's 13-year history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

