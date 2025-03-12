Russian Forces Down 21 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

In a night operation, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones, the Russian defense ministry reported on Wednesday.

The ministry specified that 12 of these drones were shot down over Bryansk, a region sharing its border with Ukraine, while others were neutralized over Kursk, Kaluga, Crimea, and the Black Sea.

The interceptions demonstrate ongoing aerial tensions amid the broader conflict, as military engagements persist between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)