Dramatic Train Rescue: Hostages Freed Amidst Tensions in Pakistan

In a bold operation, Pakistani security forces successfully liberated 155 passengers from a train hijacked by separatist fighters in the southwest. The rescue, which unfolded amidst intense negotiations, is part of ongoing efforts to retrieve more hostages still under militant custody.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), responsible for Tuesday's attack on the Quetta to Peshawar train, demands the release of Baloch political detainees, threatening to harm hostages. Armed with explosive suicide jackets, the militants pose a continued threat as tensions escalate.

Reports indicate a dynamic and dangerous situation, with unclear numbers of militants involved. While 27 militants have been reported killed, the focus remains on safely resolving the crisis. BLA, an ethnic insurgent group, is known for its ongoing conflict with the Pakistani government over regional autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)