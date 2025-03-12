Tragedy in the Jailhouse: Convicted Man's Final Act

A 38-year-old man, recently sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his 11-year-old daughter, allegedly committed suicide in a district jail, officials reported Wednesday.

The man was found hanging from pajama strings in barrack number 2 around 4 pm on Tuesday, according to jail superintendent Aditi Chaturvedi.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered to examine the circumstances of his death, which occurred following his March 7 sentence for the 2021 crime. He had been in custody since his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)