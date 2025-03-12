Left Menu

Unified Front Against India's Drug Crisis: Lawmakers Push for Urgent Action

Indian legislators K C Venugopal and Anurag Thakur address the escalating drug issues in the country, emphasizing a need for joint effort among government, educators, and communities. Venugopal highlights the alarming crime rates linked to drugs in Kerala, while Thakur calls for action against project delays in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:08 IST
Unified Front Against India's Drug Crisis: Lawmakers Push for Urgent Action
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress MP K C Venugopal and BJP legislator Anurag Thakur brought the urgent issue of India's growing drug menace to the spotlight, calling for immediate and unified action to combat the crisis.

During a session in Lok Sabha, Venugopal underscored the devastating effects of drug abuse, particularly in Kerala. Highlighting the staggering figures, he shared that 63 murders in the past two months were directly linked to drugs, with over 87,000 cases recorded in four years, resulting in 93,599 arrests. The Congress MP further urged the government to counter the glorification of violence in films, which can negatively impact young minds.

Echoing Venugopal's sentiments, BJP MP Anurag Thakur emphasized a collaborative fight against drugs, involving not only governments but also society's educators and leaders. He also addressed the stalled construction of a central university in Himachal Pradesh, urging the Education Minister to expedite the process and prevent further delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025