Unified Front Against India's Drug Crisis: Lawmakers Push for Urgent Action
Indian legislators K C Venugopal and Anurag Thakur address the escalating drug issues in the country, emphasizing a need for joint effort among government, educators, and communities. Venugopal highlights the alarming crime rates linked to drugs in Kerala, while Thakur calls for action against project delays in Himachal Pradesh.
On Wednesday, Congress MP K C Venugopal and BJP legislator Anurag Thakur brought the urgent issue of India's growing drug menace to the spotlight, calling for immediate and unified action to combat the crisis.
During a session in Lok Sabha, Venugopal underscored the devastating effects of drug abuse, particularly in Kerala. Highlighting the staggering figures, he shared that 63 murders in the past two months were directly linked to drugs, with over 87,000 cases recorded in four years, resulting in 93,599 arrests. The Congress MP further urged the government to counter the glorification of violence in films, which can negatively impact young minds.
Echoing Venugopal's sentiments, BJP MP Anurag Thakur emphasized a collaborative fight against drugs, involving not only governments but also society's educators and leaders. He also addressed the stalled construction of a central university in Himachal Pradesh, urging the Education Minister to expedite the process and prevent further delays.
