Arunachal and Assam to Tackle Changlang Boundary Dispute

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced Wednesday that his administration will soon address the boundary dispute in Changlang district with Assam, seeking an amicable resolution.

Changlang was omitted from the Namsai Declaration signed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in 2022, which aimed to reduce disputed border villages from 123 to 86. The Regional Committee for Changlang failed to report to the Supreme Court's local commission, leading to its exclusion from the settlement.

Khandu assured the assembly that Changlang remains a priority and discussions with the Assam government are planned. Despite Assam's initial opposition, emphasized by Home Minister Mama Natung, the dispute resolution is actively reviewed with intentions for joint inspections.

