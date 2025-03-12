Left Menu

Arunachal and Assam to Tackle Changlang Boundary Dispute

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced plans to address the Changlang boundary dispute with Assam. Changlang was excluded from the 2022 Namsai Declaration, which aimed to resolve disputes in several districts. The regional committee for Changlang was inactive due to Assam's opposition, but efforts for resolution are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:51 IST
Arunachal and Assam to Tackle Changlang Boundary Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced Wednesday that his administration will soon address the boundary dispute in Changlang district with Assam, seeking an amicable resolution.

Changlang was omitted from the Namsai Declaration signed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in 2022, which aimed to reduce disputed border villages from 123 to 86. The Regional Committee for Changlang failed to report to the Supreme Court's local commission, leading to its exclusion from the settlement.

Khandu assured the assembly that Changlang remains a priority and discussions with the Assam government are planned. Despite Assam's initial opposition, emphasized by Home Minister Mama Natung, the dispute resolution is actively reviewed with intentions for joint inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025