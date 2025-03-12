Left Menu

Canada Strikes Back: $29.8 Billion Tariffs on U.S.

Canada is set to impose C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on the United States. This move comes in response to President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. An unnamed Canadian official confirmed the announcement is scheduled for Wednesday.

Updated: 12-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to counter U.S. trade measures, Canada is preparing to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs aimed at the United States. This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

An official, who requested anonymity, disclosed the plan to unveil the tariffs on Wednesday. The retaliatory action signifies Canada's strong stance against U.S. trade policies.

The announcement is poised to escalate trade tensions between the neighboring nations, adding pressure on diplomatic and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

