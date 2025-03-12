Canada Strikes Back: $29.8 Billion Tariffs on U.S.

In a move to counter U.S. trade measures, Canada is preparing to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs aimed at the United States. This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

An official, who requested anonymity, disclosed the plan to unveil the tariffs on Wednesday. The retaliatory action signifies Canada's strong stance against U.S. trade policies.

The announcement is poised to escalate trade tensions between the neighboring nations, adding pressure on diplomatic and economic relations.

